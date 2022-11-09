Chicago man charged with unlawful use of a weapon after incident in Evanston

EVANSTON, Ill (CBS) – A Chicago man is charged with unlawful use of a weapon following a battery incident in Evanston last week.

Evanston police said on Nov. 4, officers responded to a call of a fight between a man and woman, in the 1600 block of Oak Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the woman who mentioned that she was the victim of a battery and provided a description of the suspect.

An officer located a man matching the description, in the 1600 block of Maple Avenue. The man, identified as Taron Burton, 25, of Chicago, was uncooperative with the officer's attempts to detain him for the battery investigation, police said.

Burton was interviewed by officers and denied being involved in the battery. During this time, an officer spotted a firearm in Burton's right-side waistband.

He was taken into custody and the firearm was recovered - a loaded Hi-Point CF 380, police said.

During the investigation, it was discovered that Burton had a revoked FOID card and didn't have a concealed carry license. An additional loaded magazine was recovered while searching Burton's property.

The victim didn't identify Burton as the battery suspect and no charges were filed in connection to the incident. He was charged with one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm without a FOID Card

Burton received a $5,000D bond. He is due back in court on Nov. 9.