Chicago man charged in 2023 expressway shooting that killed 1-year-old girl, 2 teens

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was charged in the expressway shooting that left a 1-year-old girl and two teens dead on Interstate 57 last year. Three others were also injured in the shooting.

Sean Richardson, 20, was charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Illinois State Police say around 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 19, 2023, troopers responded to an expressway shooting on northbound I-57 at 116th Street.

The two teens were found in the back of a vehicle and were pronounced dead. They were identified as William Smith, 13, and Nasir Hall, 19, by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. 1-year-old A-mara Hall later died at the hospital.

The driver and two other juveniles were also taken to a local hospital with gunshot wounds. The ages of those victims were not released.

Following an investigation, Richardson was identified as the suspect. On Monday, he was placed into custody on an unrelated charge.

He is being held pending his first court appearance.

No further information was immediately available.