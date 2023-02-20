Watch CBS News
2 dead, toddler among 4 injured in shooting on I-57 near 111th Street

By Asal Rezaei

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Two people are dead and a toddler is fighting for his life after a shooting on I-57 near 111th Street Sunday night. 

Six people were inside a car when shots were fired around 10:30 p.m. between 111th and 127th streets.

Illinois State Police said two men died on the scene. Two 14-year-old's were shot and remain in fair condition along with another person. A 2-year-old is in critical condition. 

Police are investigating. 

This is the second expressway shooting reported in just a matter of days.

First published on February 20, 2023 / 5:08 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

