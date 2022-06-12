Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged for shooting, critically wounding woman in River North

CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is charged after shooting a woman inside a vehicle in River North last month.

Ojani Cruz, 19, is charged with two felony counts of attempted first-degree murder.

He is identified as the offender who shot a woman, 20, in the 500 block of West Erie Street on May 29.

Cruz was arrested Friday in the 3600 block of West Wolfram Street.

He is due in bond court Friday. 

No further information was immediately available. 

