Chicago man charged in fatal shooting in Austin neighborhood

A man was charged with allegedly shooting another man to death in the Austin neighborhood last month.

Jaden Pointer, 19, was arrested on Friday in the 1000 block of North Mason Avenue. He was charged with three felony counts of first-degree murder, murder with strong probability of death or injury, and murder with other forcible felony.

Chicago police said Pointer was identified as one of the suspects who fatally shot the victim, a 35-year-old man, on May 3, in the 1200 block of North Massasoit Avenue.

A witness told them they heard gunshots and saw a person on the ground at the mouth of an alley. Officers found the victim unresponsive with two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a firearm was recovered on the scene.

Pointer is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Monday.