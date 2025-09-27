Chicago man charged with extorting, sexually assaulting teen girl he met on social media

A Chicago man was charged with allegedly extorting and sexually assaulting a teenage girl he met on social media earlier this month, the Lake County Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday.

Montreal M. Montgomery, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual assault, two counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, aggravated domestic battery, two counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of traveling to meet a minor.

The office said on Sept. 1, deputies responded to the roadway in the area of Helendale Road and Rollins Road, Ingleside, for a report of a child on the ground. Upon arrival, deputies determined the girl had been shoved out of a moving vehicle. She was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

It was later determined that the girl met Montgomery, 22, on social media earlier this year. Before the Sept. 1 incident, Montgomery allegedly drove to Lake County to meet the girl on several occasions, and he eventually pressured the girl into a sexual relationship.

It is further alleged that Montgomery obtained nude photographs of the girl, and he threatened to share the photos with others if she did not continue their sexual relationship.

On Sept. 1, Montgomery again came to Lake County and picked up the girl. As he was driving, the girl pleaded with Montgomery to delete the nude photos of her from his cell phone, to which he became enraged and pushed the girl out of the moving car and fled from the area.

Investigators found Montgomery on Friday, and he was placed into custody.

Detectives said they worked with Fox Lake Police Detectives, as one of the sexual assaults took place in Fox Lake.

Montgomery remains held in the Lake County Jail pending an initial court hearing Saturday morning.