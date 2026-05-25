Chicago man charged in Grand Crossing hit-and-run crash that left 64-year-old woman dead

A man was charged in the hit-and-run crash that left a 64-year-old woman dead in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on Sunday.

Garland Spikes, 45, of Chicago, was arrested on Sunday and charged with one felony count of reckless homicide with a motor vehicle and one felony count of driving with a suspended/revoked license. He was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless driving and driving on a revoked license.

Chicago police say that Spikes was identified as the suspect who allegedly drove at a high rate of speed and disregarded a red light in the 6900 block of South Stoney Island Ave, crashing into a sport-utility vehicle.

The victim was in the passenger seat of the struck SUV at the time of the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Spikes is scheduled to appear in court for a detention hearing on Tuesday.

No further information was released.

The video above is from a previous report.