Woman killed in crash in Chicago's Grand Crossing community, driver bails

Chicago police on Sunday were searching for a driver involved in a hit-and-run crash early that left a woman dead Sunday morning in the city's Grand Crossing community.

The crash happened at 2:42 a.m. in the 6900 block of South Stony Island Avenue, police said.

A 64-year-old woman was a passenger in a dark-colored sport-utility vehicle headed north on Stony Island Avenue when another car hit the SUV, police said.

The driver of second car, which video from the scene showed to be a McLaren sports car, ran off, police said.

The 64-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The police Major Accident Investigation Unit was investigation the crash Sunday.