Chicago man charged with armed robbery on Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged after robbing another man at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side.

Juan Veguilla, 36, was arrested on Thursday in the 3200 block of North Osceola Avenue. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and unlawful restraint.

Veguilla was identified as the offender who took property from the 46-year-old man in the 3200 block of North Narragansett Avenue, according to police.

His detention hearing is scheduled for Saturday.

No additional information was immediately available.