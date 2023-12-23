Watch CBS News
Chicago man charged with armed robbery on Northwest Side

By Jeramie Bizzle

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was charged after robbing another man at gunpoint on the city's Northwest Side.

Juan Veguilla, 36, was arrested on Thursday in the 3200 block of North Osceola Avenue. He was charged with armed robbery with a firearm, aggravated battery with use of a deadly weapon, and unlawful restraint.

Veguilla was identified as the offender who took property from the 46-year-old man in the 3200 block of North Narragansett Avenue, according to police.  

His detention hearing is scheduled for Saturday.

No additional information was immediately available. 

Jeramie Bizzle
Jeramie Bizzle is a digital news producer at CBS 2 Chicago.

First published on December 23, 2023 / 7:42 AM CST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

