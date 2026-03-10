Chicago man charged in alleged stabbing of another man in Avalon Park

A man was charged with the alleged stabbing of a 40-year-old man in Avalon Park on Sunday night.

Chicago police said Nigel Burwell, 45, was arrested and charged with felony counts of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery, including use of a deadly weapon and causing bodily harm.

Around 10:11 p.m. on Sunday, the two men were in a fight in the 8200 block of South Stony Island Avenue when Burwell allegedly stabbed the victim.

Police said the victim was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Burwell was taken into custody minutes after the incident. It remains unclear if the two men knew each other.

Burwell is scheduled to appear at a detention hearing on Wednesday.

No further information was immediately available.

