Chicago Man arrested in Indiana, charged with murder of woman in North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) – A Chicago man is arrested and charged with the murder of a woman in the North Lawndale neighborhood back in May.

Chicago police arrested Ramon Brooks, 29, in the 400 block of West Sample Street in South Bend, Indiana Friday.

He was identified as the suspect who shot and killed a 27-year-old woman, in the 1500 block of South Sawyer Avenue on May 8.

Brooks was placed into custody and charged with first-degree murder.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court Saturday.