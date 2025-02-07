Chicago man sentenced to over 7 years in prison for manufacturing, using counterfeit money

CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago man was sentenced to over seven years in prison for manufacturing counterfeit money and using it in retail stores, the U.S. Attorney's Office Northern District of Illinois announced on Friday.

Marquise Shores, 28, pleaded guilty last year to a federal counterfeiting charge. On Wednesday, a U.S. District judge sentenced him to seven years and three months in prison.

According to the office, Shores manufactured fake $100 bills and used them in retail stores. He used chemicals and a printer at his residence to create over $92,000 in counterfeits.

Shores would recruit young men and girls as young as 16 years old via Facebook Marketplace to make purchases at stores as he waited outside. He would later instruct them to return the merchandise for real money, with Shores keeping most of it.

"Marquise Shores manufactured counterfeit currency and used it to defraud local businesses and enrich himself," said Acting U.S. Attorney Pasqual. "Our office will continue to work with our law enforcement partners to investigate and prosecute counterfeiters and ensure the integrity of our economy."