Local organization focuses on safety as Chicago's Loop expects more visitors

Chicago's Loop expects more visitors and a Local organization focuses on safety

CHICAGO (CBS) — State Street sees a lot of foot traffic.

With major summer events, the Chicago Loop Alliance expects even more visitors, and the organization has plans to keep people safe during the season.

You'll notice more ambassadors patrolling the Loop. The Chicago Loop Alliance is expanding its ambassadors program as they prepare for NASCAR and the DNC.

Helping tourists and keeping the streets clean. Those are some of Alfonso Redditt's basic duties as an ambassador.

He's one of 16 ambassadors around this time of year who do whatever it takes to ensure that workers and visitors in the loop feel safer and more comfortable.

"We do, like, business checks. We go inside these local stores. We ask them if everything is ok. Do they have any complaints or issues," he said.

You'll see more ambassadors on the street. It's called the Corridor Ambassador Program.

The Chicago Loop Alliance said it's a four-month expansion.

State Street Ambassadors focus on State Street, while Corridor Ambassadors will patrol the central loop from Dearborn to Canal and Ida B. Wells to Wacker.

Michael Edwards, President and CEO of Chicago Loop Alliance, said the organization is expanding its street team on State Street throughout the Loop.

"The purpose of it is to be a bit more community-centric. And really, it's to patrol, but to sort of watch and help people," Edwards said.

The expansion comes ahead of major events like NASCAR, Lollapalooza, and the DNC.

"Tourism is like the number one economic engine for the loop, certainly during the summer. Throughout the year, but certainly during the summer. We want everyone to come have a positive experience," Edwards said.

He said they have counters up and down State Street.

Edwards said 1.5 million people walk State Street from Wacker to Ida B. Wells in one week. With the DNC coming into town, he expects to see two million foot traffic.

"When the Lollapalooza is here, it's 2.3 million. So I'm not sure the DNC is going to bring 400,000 people like Lollapalooza, but between them and NASCAR, it's going to be busy down here. It's going to be great," Edwards said.

The Chicago Loop Alliance said it recruited 24 new ambassadors.

They'll be vigilant on foot, and they'll have their own vehicle so they can respond to incidents faster