Chicago Loop Synagogue leader hopeful about future, despite dropping attendance and broken boiler

The Chicago Loop Synagogue holds a special place in the Jewish community. For almost 100 years, it's where the faithful went to worship downtown, but now the temple is navigating its way through a difficult time, with declining attendance and a broken boiler.

Nonetheless, the synagogue's top official is optimistic about its future.

The synagogue at 16 S. Clark St. has an enormous an enormous 30-foot by 40-foot stained-glass window that was manufacured in Paris.

"It's considered just a magnificent work of art. It's one of the largest pieces of religious stained glass in the country, if not the world, and the reason is because it's a single image," said Chicago Loop Synagogue president Lee Zoldan.

But the congregation itself pre-dates the inspirational glass.

"We were founded in 1929," Zoldan said. "It says in our charter to be a place for people to say kaddish – which is prayers for their departed relatives – when they were downtown working."

Now, the synagogue is facing new challenges, including fewer members.

"We see less engagement across the board, across all religions, pretty much," Zoldan said. "Certainly, COVID didn't help. We have less people downtown, so there's less people to draw from."

Earlier this year, Preservation Chicago included the synagogue on its annual "Most Endangered Buildings" list, the synagogue was placed on the most endangered buildings list, citing its declining attendance and broken boiler.

Landmarks Illinois has awarded an emergency $5,000 grant to the synagogue to help replace the boiler after some of its pipes burst this winter. The synagogue is also holding a fundraising campaign to support the boiler replacement and other repairs.

But Zoldan is glad to be on the most endangered list.

"We got the attention of people who care about preserving architecture in Chicago, and preserving buildings that are worth our history," she said.

Despite the challenges facing the synagogue, Zoldan is hopeful, pointing to more residential housing coming to the downtown area, which could help the synagogue's membership.

"I believe that our best days are still ahead of us," she said.

Zoldan said there are also many activities planned to attract people.