Chicago Loop Citibank branch on Daley Plaza robbed again; suspect in custody

The Citibank branch in Chicago's Loop on Daley Plaza was robbed for the second time in as many weeks Tuesday morning.

The Chicago office of the FBI confirmed the bank at Dearborn and Washington was robbed around 10:20 a.m.

A suspect was taken into custody shortly after, the FBI said. No further details were immediately available.

The bank was also robbed on March 27, when the FBI said a man came in, demanded money from a teller and implied he had a weapon.

That robber was at large after the March incident. The FBI has not said if there has been a subsequent arrest in that case.