Large police presence outside Daley Plaza Citibank branch at Washington and Dearborn

By Sara Tenenbaum

CBS Chicago

There was a large police presence outside a Citibank branch in the heart of Chicago's Loop Thursday afternoon.

Half a dozen police cars were outside the bank at the corner of Washington and Dearborn at Daley Plaza around 1 p.m. Yellow police tape blocked one of the bank's main entrances.

What brought the police to the Citibank was not immediately clear. No CPD officers were visible on the street, but could be seen inside the bank talking to staff.

It was not immediately known whether any money had been taken from the bank or if anyone was injured in the incident, but there were no ambulances at the scene.

The FBI said they responded to the incident but did not release any further details. 

This is a developing story and will be updated 

