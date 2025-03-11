Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo welcomes three new meerkats

Chicago's Lincoln Park Zoo is welcoming three new meerkats.

Clover, Violet, and Dahlia are just 1.5 years old and were born in the same litter at a zoo in Madison, Wisconsin. They will live separately from the zoo's existing mob in their habitat at Regenstein African Journey.

Lincoln Park Zoo

Lincoln Park Zoo officials said visitors can spot the meerkat standing on its hind legs, serving sentinel duty. The mob rotates sentinel duty throughout the day, "so visitors might even catch a changing of the guard."

"Meerkats' social nature and cooperation with one another is a great lesson that all of us can learn from," said Lincoln Park Zoo curator Cassy Kutilek. "Clover, Dahlia, and Violet are no exception; one of them is always on alert, keeping an eye on everything going on around their habitat. It's been really rewarding to see their personalities come out as they've acclimated to their new home."

They are a vocal species, according to zoo officials so visitors can come listen to their shrill alarm bark or small clucks.