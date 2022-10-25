Chicago Lawn shooting leaves woman hit in the face

CHICAGO (CBS) – A woman was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being shot in the face by an unknown suspect in the Chicago Lawn neighborhood.

The 28-year-old victim told police the male suspect approached her in the 2300 block of West 72nd Street around 10:43 a.m. and demanded unknown items, according to Chicago police.

A physical altercation ensued, and the suspect struck the woman in the face with a gun. He then shot her, striking her in the cheek. He then fled in an unknown direction.

The woman was taken to Christ Hospital. Police said her condition had stabilized.

No other injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

Area One detectives are investigating.

No further details were provided.