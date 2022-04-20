Watch CBS News

Chicago Latino Film Festival starts on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On Thursday, Chicago's rich Latino culture hits the big screen.

The 38th annual Chicago Latino Film Festival gets underway, and there are plenty of movies to choose from.

One film screening at the festival is "Bye Bye Chicago." It's about the friendship between an aging Mexican immigrant and a young student from Colombia.

Some 50 features and 36 shorts from all over Latin America, Spain, Portugal and the United States will be shown. The festival runs from April 21 through May 1.

You can see them  at ChiTown Movies Drive-In and the Landmark Century Center.

