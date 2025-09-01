Chicago Labor Day rally, march opposes Trump policies, ICE operations

A coalition of organizers, union members and elected officials are gathering Monday for a Chicago Labor Day march and rally opposing the Trump administration and escalated immigration enforcement operations.

The rally and march is called Workers Over Billionaires, and begins at 11 a.m. near the Haymarket Memorial in the West Loop.

Organizers said the purpose is to stand united against President Trump's cuts to funding and programs, and attacks on immigrants and minority communities.

They will also be speaking out against threats of what they describe as an unlawful takeover of Chicago/

"In times like this, coming together on Labor Day takes extra importance. The movement for worker rights, racial justice and immigrant rights has to keep moving forward in the face of Trump's overreach," said Veronica Castro, deputy director of the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights. "While Trump tries to instill fear, our movements will continue to push back as we've been doing on Labor Day and beyond."

Organizers want to remind people they can call the hotline at 1-855-they can call if they suspect ICE Is in their community, or if a family was taken by agents.