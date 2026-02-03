Watch CBS News
Chicago's Kennedy-King College opens redesigned market to fight students' food insecurity

By
Adam Harrington
Adam Harrington
Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Adam Harrington is a digital producer at CBS Chicago, where he first arrived in January 2006.
Read Full Bio
Adam Harrington,
Beth Godvik

/ CBS Chicago

Chicago's Kennedy-King College on Tuesday celebrated a redesigned food market designed to make sure all its students have enough to eat.

Leaders at Kennedy-King, one of the City Colleges of Chicago, cut the ribbon Tuesday morning for the grand opening of the Statesmen Market, in the Kennedy-King College V Building at 6301 S. Halsted St. in the Englewood neighborhood.

Statesmen Market expands the former college food pantry to provide students and their families with free food and essential household items.

A 2024 City Colleges survey found 50% of students throughout the system, and 60% at Kennedy-King, identified as food insecure.

