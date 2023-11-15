Chicago journalist killed in Brighton Park fire

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A woman killed in a house fire in Brighton Park has been identified as Chicago journalist Rocio Villaseñor.

Police said the 32-year-old was inside her family's home near 38th and Kedzie Friday when the fire broke out.

Her father was also hurt while trying to save her.

Villaseñor wrote for several local publications including Block Club Chicago.

They released a statement saying in part, "Rocio was a talented journalist who deeply cared about her community and wanted to make the city a better place for everyone."

There's still no word on the cause of the fire.

Still & Box - 3225 W. 38th all companies working. pic.twitter.com/IXei8viDFB — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) November 11, 2023