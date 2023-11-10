Man rushed to hospital from fire in Chicago residence

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was rushed to the hospital from the scene of a fire in the Brighton Park neighborhood Friday night.

The fire broke out in a residence at 3225 W. 38th Pl., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

The CFD called a still-and-box alarm, automatically sending more equipment and manpower to the scene.

A photo supplied by the Fire Department indicated that the building was a two-story frame home with separate units on each story.

Chicago Fire Department

The Fire Department said a 69-year-old man was taken to Stroger Hospital of Cook County from the scene for evaluation. He was in good condition.

The fire was under investigation Friday night.

The cause, origin, and extent of damage were not immediately learned.