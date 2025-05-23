Chicago Jewish leaders warn of dangerous trend, announce increased security measures after deadly D.C. shooting

Jewish leaders in Chicago boosting security after murders of Israeli Embassy workers in D.C.

The murders of two Israeli Embassy workers in Washington, D.C., have Jewish leaders in Chicago making changes, adding additional security measures, including an unusual level of secrecy ahead of a press conference to announce their plans.

The specific location for their press conference in downtown Chicago wasn't revealed until minutes before the event, just one example of the new security measures leaders are taking in light of increased attacks targeting Jewish people.

A Chicago Police Department squad car was stationed outside Ald. Debra Silverstein's office in the 50th Ward in West Rogers Park on Friday to protect the predominantly Jewish community.

"The police have been absolutely wonderful," said Silverstein, the only Jewish member of the Chicago City Council. "They're all out and aware. There are definitely going to be more cars out here; a much bigger presence throughout the neighborhood."

That increased police presence is a direct result of Wednesday's shooting in D.C., when a young couple was killed outside the Capital Jewish Museum.

The suspect was identified as 31-year-old Elias Rodriguez from Chicago. He was charged Thursday with felonies, and the murder charges carry up to life in prison or the death penalty, if he is convicted.

"The Capital Jewish Museum attack was an act of pure, unadulterated antisemitism, full stop," said David Goldenberg, Midwest regional director of the Anti-Defamation League.

Friday morning, Chicago Jewish leaders and supporters held a news conference in the Loop to call attention to the impact of the attack.

They warned that violent hate is part of a growing and dangerous trend.

"Jewish Chicagoans, like our Latino, Black, Middle Eastern, Asian, and other neighbors, want nothing more than a safe place to raise our families, grow our professions and contribute to making our broader community welcoming for all," said Daniel Goldwin, chief public affairs officer of the Jewish United Fund. "However, with antisemitism surging, here in Chicago and around the nation, there are too many people trying to stop us from doing just those things."

Jewish leaders also announced new efforts to increase security at synagogues and other Jewish facilities and events.

"Because of what happened in Washington, D.C., every Jewish organization, every Jewish institution is revisiting their security plans, is reviewing their protocols. What training do they need to bring in? How do they harden the facilities and so forth," Goldwin said.

The Anshe Emet Synagogue in Lakeview has been sealed off with padlocks and reinforced doors "to ensure the safety of our community now and into the future," said Rabbi Michael Siegel.

The synagogue built a new wall outside its north entrance since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas attack on Israel, but this week's Jewish Sabbath is the first since the deadly shooting in D.C.

"So tomorrow, I'm quite sure, and tonight when we have services, there will be a patrol car near our congregation" Siegel said.

A stronger police presence is just one of the changes. Jewish leaders said they'll also improve security around publicized events like fundraisers and celebrations. For example, registration lists will be scrutinized, and RSVP's will be strictly enforced.

While the date and time of such events might be known well in advance, the location won't be revealed until 24 hours before the event.

The same new rules were spelled out in a press release announcing Friday's press conference.

"We just told you it was going to be in the Loop," Goldenberg said.

Media were directed to a contact to get the exact location.

"Even then, we waited to give you the address as to where we were going to be," Goldenberg said.

"When you talk about what are you doing for security, there is the practical and the physical changes, but there is an emotional toll that every single Jew in the U.S. is now feeling very very acutely, and that's not going to go away," said Yossi Held, executive director of StandWithUs Midwest, a non-profit supporting Israel and fighting antisemitism.

Chicago Police said they are paying special attention to Jewish worship services and they're in contact with Jewish leaders.

