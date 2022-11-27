Chicago shooting: Mother killed, 13-year-old son shot in Jeffrey Manor drive-by

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A family is reeling after a mother was shot and killed in Chicago's Jeffrey Manor neighborhood. Her 13-year-old son was also shot, but he survived.

CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke with the woman's brother, who says he just can't understand why it all happened.

The mother of three was shot and killed just days after Thanksgiving, and that brother, Luther Carr, said he never thought Chicago's violence would hit so close to home.

"She didn't deserve this," he said.

Carr is in disbelief that his sister, 41-year-old Kristin Carr, was murdered not too far from her house.

"Man that was my twin," he said. "Everybody, that's what we say, twin, you know? This is my twin."

He said she left the house Friday night to go to the convenience store.

"Went to go get her some cigarettes," he said. "She was on her way back home and had called me. My nephew was meeting her halfway. You know, doing what a son do, making sure his mom is ok. And then some cowards took her away from me, just like that."

According to the Chicago Police Department, just before 8:30 p.m. Carr and her 13-year-old son were walking through a vacant parking lot when a black SUV pulled up and a person inside starting firing.

"Neighbors heard and the friends came by to tell me what was going on. From what I was told, it was 28 shots," Carr said.

At least one bullet hit Kristin Carr. She was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition and died a short time later.

Her son was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.

"Up all night. Couldn't go to sleep. Pretty sure I won't go to sleep for a while," Carr said.

Less than 24 hours earlier his sister was killed, but he's also dealt with more deaths in the family. He said they just buried their father two months ago, and his mother passed away two years ago.

Carr said he's hoping he'll find out why his sister was gunned down.

"I need answers, I need something, you know? My sister, she didn't deserve this at all," he said.

Kristin's 13-year-old son was released from the hospital and is now back home with family members.

Her brother said she was a loving mother who made sure her three sons stayed on the right path and didn't get into any trouble. He is working on funeral arrangements.