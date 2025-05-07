Watch CBS News
Local News

Chicago Jazz Fest 2025 headliners include Esperanza Spalding, Kermit Ruffins, Monty Alexander

By
Sara Tenenbaum
Sara Tenenbaum
Senior Web Producer, CBS Chicago
Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.
Read Full Bio
Sara Tenenbaum

/ CBS Chicago

CBS News Live
CBS News Chicago Live

The City of Chicago announced the headliners for Jazz Fest 2025, including Esperanza Spalding, Kermit Ruffins and Monty Alexander.

Also headlining the annual Labor Day weekend festival are Afro-Cuban guitarist Eliades Ochoa of the Buena Vista Social Club, and saxophonist Gary Bartz with his ensemble NTU Troop.

Spalding headlines opening night, Thursday, Aug. 28; Monty Alexander headlines on Friday, Aug. 29; Bartz performs and Ruffins headlines Saturday, Aug. 30 and Ochoa headlines the final night, Sunday, Aug. 31.

The festival will be held in Millennium Park and the Jay Pritzker Pavilion, as well as the Chicago Cultural Center.

Shows at the pavilion will spotlight some of Chicago's finest jazz musicians, including Sarah Marie Young, Ari Brown, Patricia Barber, Ava Logan, G. Thomas Allen, the Natalie Scharf Quintet, Silvia Marque and Marcel Bonfim.

The festival, which has been going for 40 years, is free to attend.

The full lineup will be announced soon, the city said. It includes daytime programming at the Chicago Cultural Center on its first day, additional concerts at the Von Freeman Pavilion Stage and WDCB Jazz Lounge. Young musicians will be spotlighted in daytime concerts at the Harris Theater Rooftop Terrace on Saturday and Sunday. 

Sara Tenenbaum
social-seofeatured-chicago.jpg

Sara Tenenbaum is the Senior Digital Producer for CBS News Chicago covering breaking, local and community news in Chicago. She previously worked as a digital producer and senior digital producer for ABC7 Chicago.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.