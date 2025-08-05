Teens in Chicago Housing Authority housing get special gifts before heading to college

A group of 200 teens bound for 70 colleges across the country got a special send-off from the Chicago Housing Authority Tuesday.

The CHA wanted to make sure the teens, who all live in CHA housing, have the essential tools to start their future.

Rayne Holmes is headed to Morehouse College, an Atlanta-based Historically Black College and University, on Aug. 11. It's his dream school and has been since he was a sophomore.

"I found the value of it. The value of being around a group of leaders and Black men who just poured into each other,"he said.

Rayne is Winter Morris' only child. She's over the moon about everything he's accomplished, but knows the roadtrip to Atlanta will be an emotional one.

"I know I'm going to cry the whole 12 hours back. So my sister is going to drive. I know I'm going to be very emotional because that's all I got," she said.

But before they leave, they attended the CHA's 15th annual "Take Flight College Send-Off" held at Malcolm X College.

"We know education is research proven pathway out of poverty and we as a housing agency want to do what we can to support our young residents," said Kristen Hamer, CHA director of corporate and external partnerships.

Students walked away with essentials for their freshman year like laptops as well as supplies like bath towels and pillows.

"I'm from low income, so I don't want my son to be from low income, you know. I don't want him to be a product of the things that I went through in my life. So I always push him to do great and be better than me," Morris said.

Holmes said he's grateful for the vent, but is concerned about how he'll thrive in college with a lack of financial resources.

"I really want to get on campus and network a lot and try to just make those connections and build those relationships so I can find a different financial avenues," he said.

But his mom is adamant he doesn't have to worry.

"He's able to go and start, but it's just the second semester and all that, but he know his momma is going to make it happen. If I got to get three jobs, do Uber, Lyft, whatever; he knows I'm going to make it happen for him." Morris said.