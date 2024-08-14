Chicago hospital prepares for the worst ahead of Democratic National Convention

Chicago medical professionals ready for whatever may come at DNC

CHICAGO (CBS) – In just under a week, the United Center will be packed with delegates for the Democratic National Convention, dignitaries, and possibly the next U.S. president.

While there were no known threat days out of the event, preparations continued for any possible situation. CBS News Chicago Investigators took a look at one Chicago hospital, Rush University Medical Center, which has moved some outpatient appointments to virtual ones and they're prepared with specialized medical equipment.

Less than a mile from the United Center, doctors and nurses at Rush have been preparing for any possibility of a chemical attack.

Rush EMS Director Dr. Nicholas Cozzi showed CBS News Chicago how quickly an ambulance bay can be converted into a chemical decontamination center.

"They're going to be met by staff ready to help them," Cozzi said.

Rush received federal funding in 2012 to install the equipment for the NATO summit in Chicago that year. With the press of a button, curtains can be dropped to separate patients, who could then be hosed off.

"We'd be hosing these folks down right here," he said.

The water and its contaminants are then captured by drains that lead to a tank so nothing goes into the city sewer system. There are also eye wash stations and heat lamps.

"We are going to provide them scrubs as well as a towel and then there are thermal warmers to keep them warm," Cozzi said.

Once cleared of contaminants, patients would go into the emergency room. Overflow patients could be cared for in the lobby.

Each support column in the building has hidden triage equipment inside with access to power and oxygen. Cozzi said the staff at Rush has been preparing the facility over the last six months.

"We've totally renovated everything," he said.

Shonda Morrow heads the hospital's nurses and operations. She said they're prepared for the DNC.

"The biggest challenge is not knowing what to expect, but still preparing for the unprepared," Morrow said.

Staff at Rush have been learning from past mass casualty events in their preparations. After a 1995 sarin gas attack in Japan, patients unknowingly spread the contamination inside hospitals.

An isolated area would contain any contaminants and protect staff in such an event.

The attack in Japan and others are a lesson in how the wounded make their way to get help.

"We have found in mass casualty attacks around the nation and internationally, that during these events, eight out of 10 patients, 80%, arrive via private vehicle," Cozzi said.

With the expected traffic congestion, Cozzi thinks the injured would likely be walked over the various bridges to the hospital.

Even without knowing what they could face, Rush officials also created a plan to move mounting casualties in need of Level 1 trauma centers by helicopter or private ambulances.

"We have agreements in place to effectively transfer patients between our hospitals," Cozzi said.

If there is a mass casualty incident involving gunshot wounds or traumas, people would most likely be taken to other hospitals like Stroger where they have a Level 1 trauma center.