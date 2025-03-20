Chicago Hope Academy marks first Illinois state basketball championship

With March Madness in full swing, a local high school basketball team is celebrating its first state championship.

Over the weekend, the Chicago Hope Academy boys' basketball team won the Class 1A Illinois state title against Northwest Illinois' Eastland High School.

An assembly to honor the team was held Thursday at the school, located at 2189 W. Bowler St. in the West Side's Tri-Taylor neighborhood. But those were not the only honors the team received.

Mayor Brandon Johnson on Thursday also hosted student athletes from Hope Academy, as well as the Class 2A state champs Walter H. Dyett High School for the Arts.

Mayor Johnson also plans to honor DePaul College Prep, which won the Class 3A title, when school resumes there after spring break.

"Hope Academy, representing the West Side of Chicago – also known as the best side– brought home the first state championship, in any sport, in that school's history. In double overtime, DePaul Prep became one of only three teams in our state's rich high school basketball history to three-peat," Mayor Johnson said in a news release. "And, of course, we could not be more proud of Dyett. It took a hunger strike in 2015 to save Dyett from being closed. Now, ten years later, they showed that same perseverance and grit that should make all Chicagoans proud. The Dyett Eagles showed why every sacrifice that was made to keep the school open was worth it because our team got to experience the joy of victory. Their victory is our joy."

Hope Academy beat Eastland 71-38 this past weekend. Dyett beat Althoff Catholic School 52-41, and DePaul College Prep beat Brother Rice in double overtime 55-52.