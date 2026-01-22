Chicago conducting annual homeless count as coldest weather of the season rolls in

As freezing Arctic winds started to blow into Chicago, bringing the coldest weather in seven years, city officials and non-profit outreach groups on Thursday began conducting their annual count of the city's homeless population.

The annual count not only helps determine how many unhoused people are living in Chicago, but to plan for the resources that are needed to help them.

At Lincoln Park Community Services' shelter on the North Side, 79-year-old Ms. Loretta said she was "very, very, very grateful for what they have done for me and what they are continuing to do for me."

Her gratitude centers around the clothing, shelter, and food LPCS provides for her and more than 100 men and woman daily. It was especially important on a night when volunteers will officially conduct a head count of those experiencing homelessness in Chicago.

"It's the census for individuals who are experiencing homelessness," said LPCS executive director Cheryl Hamilton-Hill.

The annual point-in-time count is key in determining how funding is allocated to battle homelessness. Hamilton-Hill said LPCS lost some funding from the city last year.

"It's important that were counting every single person that we possibly can who is experiencing homelessness in the Chicago area," she said.

On the eve of the coldest temperatures of the season thus far, volunteers from various agencies will also help with that count by hitting the streets.

"Again, a snapshot of how many people are unhoused, living on the streets," said Night Ministry Outreach and Health Ministry Director David Wywialowski.

The Night Ministry will also hit the streets armed with items for those who refuse to go into shelters.

"Tonight, we've got hats, gloves, snacks, hygiene kits," Wywialowski said.

Volunteers are loading up the van as they will branch off in groups to make sure the count is thorough, but they're also packing compassion on this cold night.

"These are not just numbers we are counting. Every number is human story, and that's why we are all out here doing this work," Wywialowski said.

The Night Ministry goes out nightly to help the city's homeless population, and has been a key component of the city's annual head count of the homeless.

Mayor Brandon Johnson on hand Thursday at the Department of Family & Support Services command center to stress the importance of including every unhoused Chicagoan in this count.

Volunteers will stay out until around 3 or 4 a.m., right when the temperatures are expected to be the coldest.