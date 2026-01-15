Watch CBS News
How to visit Chicago History Museum for free in January

By
Elyssa Kaufman
Elyssa Kaufman
Digital Producer, CBS Chicago
Elyssa is a digital news producer for CBS Chicago. She covers breaking news and manages the station's social media presence.
Elyssa Kaufman

/ CBS Chicago

Explore Chicago's history for free this week and again at the end of the month. 

The Chicago History Museum is offering free entry for Illinois residents from January 19 to the 23. There are also free entry days on January 27th through January 30th, and again on February 16th.

All kids 12 and under are also free.

Exhibits available include "Aquí en Chicago," "Designing for Change: Chicago Protest Art of the 1960s-70s," and "Injustice: The Trial for the Murder of Emmett Till." 

See the full list of free days and more information on the Chicago History Museum's website

