Two Chicago Hellcats Youth Football teams have advanced to nationals, but they need help getting to Atlanta

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Some South Side youngsters have played hard on the gridiron – earning a chance to go to Georgia to compete for a national championship.

The big game is next month. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, the teams find themselves in a bind that could keep them from making the trip.

There's a lot of heart on the football field at West Chatham Park. The season for the Chicago Hellcats Youth Football program has soared its teams into the national championship round.

"I was actually really surprised that we made it this far," said Hellcats football player Noah Jones.

Noah and his teammates are ready to leave it all on the field.

"We're going down there for rings, trophies – everything," Noah said.

Yet the Hellcats hit a good, but troubling snag.

"We're trying to get our 9-and-under and our 11-and-under down to Atlanta for nationals," said Chicago Hellcats Youth Football President Vaughn Harris.

Those two teams did so well that they are both eligible for the nationals in Atlanta.

Cezaric Scott Jr. is quarterback for the 11-and-under team.

"We have a chance to dominate some other teams," Cezaric said.

Yet in order to dominate, the Hellcats need to find a lot of cash for both teams.

"It's really difficult," Cezaric said. "It's a lot of kids and a lot of money."

Harris says the Hellcats have just under 50 players combined. Many are needing financial assistance for transportation, hotels, and food.

"It's a struggle to get them there," Harris said. "But by all means, we're going to make sure they get there. We're just in need of little help."

The Hellcats are trying to raise $25,000. They set up a GoFundMe account, along with other fundraisers – including a dance event at Simeon Alumni Village Hall.

"We're going to do like a fundraising dance – invite people out," Harris said.

But the boys' dreams of making it to the nationals are in jeopardy.

"We have multiple parents with kids on both teams," Harris said, "and it's a struggle to get them down there."

And while the boys are used to playing under the spotlights on the South Side, their coach is working hard to make sure they can get under the spotlights in Atlanta. But the reality is the deadline to let the tournament know the boys are coming down is much closer.

"The deadline December 1," Harris said.

The teams keep practicing – hoping they will sack all doubts and the community will step up.

For many of the youngsters, the Hellcats uniform and this successful season has kept them occupied and safe.

"At times when I didn't have football, I'd be really bored," said Cezaric.

"It's the national championships. It's the best kids in the country," Coach Harris said. "So for them to just leave Chicago and feel worthy enough to go and be on the same field with those kids - that's huge for us."

And in order to get the win, they have to show up.

"We really want to go to Atlanta," Cezaric said.

"I would be really grateful if people do donate," said Noah.