Chicago health officials urge vigilance with prevalence of highly contagious coronavirus variants

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago health officials are urging vigilance among residents even as the city's COVID-19 case rate continues to be stable and hospitalization rates remain low.

They cited the prevalence of the highly contagious BA.5 subvariant in a news release.

The Chicago Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday that weekly COVID-19 data and said the city remains at "medium level" on the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's community levels index.

CDPH continued to strongly urge residents to wear masks in indoor public settings, stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccines including all recommended boosters and avoid non-essential indoor gatherings for people who are at high risk of severe outcomes from the disease.

If you are experiencing any COVID-19-like symptoms, get tested and stay home. Continue to follow quarantine and isolation guidelines.

"Our metrics for cases and hospitalizations remain stable, but the BA.5 subvariant is proving to be extremely contagious and leading to more repeat infections, even in some people who had an earlier Omicron subvariant infection. So I ask Chicagoans to continue to be cautious," said CDPH Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady in a statement. "There is still a lot of COVID transmission in Chicago right now, so please wear your mask indoors, especially in any larger gathering, and please stay up to date with your vaccines. I hope to see more Chicagoans get up to date with their boosters, which are especially important to help prevent severe outcomes with this Omicron subvariant, and critical for people at higher risk of severe outcomes."

The city offers free Pfizer vaccines, including first and second booster, to all Chicagoans through "Protect Chicago At Home."

Residents can schedule an appointment at their home including evenings and weekend through Chicago.gov/athome or by calling 312-746-4835.

All COVID-19 vaccines, including boosters, are offered at no cost, with no insurance and no government ID required.

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines in Chicago, visit Chicago.gov/COVIDvax.