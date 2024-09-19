Chicago Greyhound station will not be closing Friday despite earlier reports

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The Chicago Greyhound station is not closing on Friday, despite an earlier announcement indicating that it would.

Officials said Sept. 20 was a possible closure date, but buses will keep operating from the terminal at 630 W. Harrison St. for the time being.

Greyhound said its lease is up on Oct. 20, but Greyhound is "working with local officials and stakeholders to determine the path forward."

There was no word late Thursday where buses would run if the station closes, or even if Greyhound buses would continue running in Chicago at all.

Greyhound chief executive officer Kai Boysan has said the company has been working with the city and its Department of Transportation to find another option for its service. He said last month that the station shutting down would most impact minority groups and lower-income communities.

Amtrak has already said a proposal to set up a new Greyhound bus stop on the street outside Union Station won't work.

The Harrison Street Greyhound station, located right alongside the Jane Byrne Interchange, opened in 1989. In addition to Greyhound itself, the Chicago station is served by Burling Trailways, FlixBus, and Barons Bus.

Greyhound has been losing its stations since 2021, when its parent company sold them to separate buyers. Now, the bus service is being evicted from stations across the country.

Last month, a report from DePaul University noted that if the city's Greyhound bus terminal shuts down, it will make Chicago one of only three of the top 130 largest cities in the whole world that lacks a permanent intercity bus station.