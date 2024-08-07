Greyhound station in Chicago's West Loop weeks away from closure without alternative in place

Greyhound lease in West Loop to end within weeks

CHICAGO (CBS)—The West Loop Greyhound station is facing possible closure, which would cause a significant service disruption in the next few weeks.

The closure could happen if the city doesn't step in to help.

The station is weeks away from being evicted from its long-time station off Harrison Street. The city has yet to come forward with another alternative.

Greyhound CEO Kai Boysan has been working with the city and its Department of Transportation to find another option. He says this most impacts minority groups and lower-income communities.

In a statement, he says:

"Intercity buses are essential to Chicago's transportation ecosystem, providing vital services to vulnerable populations, including minority groups, lower-income communities, students, individuals with disabilities, and those without cars. We remain optimistic that all local stakeholders will recognize the urgent need to make a decision and will soon come together for the benefit of city residents to agree on a formalized solution that ensures continued service for passengers."

The city will need to take the lead in another option — one that has indoor amenities and won't keep riders waiting outside in the cold, and without a restroom.

Greyhound has been losing its stations since 2021 when its parent company sold them to separate buyers. Now, the bus service is being evicted from stations across the country.

Some cities were surprised by the closures.

In Philadelphia, Greyhound lost its station last summer and moved to a curbside downtown location, but it was forced to move after only four months after nearby businesses complained.

In Chicago, the city only has five or six weeks until bus operators are kicked out of West Harrison when their lease ends.

The Department of Transportation has yet to comment on a possible solution.