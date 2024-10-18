Chicago turning to Green Alleys to reduce flooding from storms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Chicago has 1,900 miles of alleys, making it one of the top alley capitals in the world, but because many aren't connected to the sewer system, they're prone to flooding.

The CBS News Chicago Climate Watch Team found a city project that's working to change that.

They're called Green Alleys. While the brick surfaces look nice, the sustainability component is really about what's going on under the surface.

"With climate change, and increasing frequency and intensity of storms, you want to have a solution for when these storm events happen to address the water; but also you want to be careful about how it impacts the sewer system," said Chicago Department of Transportation civil engineer Matt Crocker, who's leading the city's green alleys project. "We're coming up with a solution here to help limit the amount of water on top of the alley, but still store it and minimize the impact on our sewer system."

The Green Alleys include underground catch basins to store stormwater.

The city's Green Alley program was created to improve stormwater drainage, reduce heat, and conserve energy – better preparing the city for extreme weather now and in the future.

"It's an investment in the future," Crocker said.

Aldermen have a big say in where the city spends 4-8 weeks on these projects.

"Our conventional solutions from 50 years ago are not designed for this climate," said Ashlynn Stillwell, an associate professor of civil & environmental engineering at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Stillwell has a research background in creating sustainable water and energy systems.

"We have to have adaptive infrastructures that can be an all-above solution to work together in managing storm water, so that it is a resource instead of a nuisance," she said.

Last year, Chicago added 36 blocks of Green Alleys. That number will be in the 60s this year, but with about 1,900 miles of public alleys in Chicago, they've got their work cut out for them.

Crocker said it's "absolutely" making a difference.

You can find more on how to request a Green Alley in your neighborhood on the city's website.