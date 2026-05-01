Average gas prices in Chicago surpass $5 per gallon for first time since 2022

A sharp uptick in gas prices has pushed the cost of an average gallon of regular in Chicago to more than $5.

According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular gas in Chicago was $5.17 on Friday, up from $3.75 a year ago.

Chicago hasn't seen gas prices this high in about three years.

The ritual of filling up a gas tank had drivers at the BP station in the South Loop in disbelief.

"I commute out from the suburbs in Blue Island. So, I drive up here and it's crazy. Right now, the gas prices are pretty crazy. They're outrageous," aid Gilbert Mercado, of Blue Island.

Surging gas prices are leading some to rethink their transportation.

"Just now, I definitely put less in my tank, just because I know things will be slightly cheaper outside of the city," said Josh Govek, of Chicago. "More recently, I've definitely leaned into the train system and using that to get to work and just around the city."

Groups that track prices like AAA and GasBuddy report the average price for a gallon of regular in Chicago is above $5 for the first time since 2022, after rising about 30 cents over the past week. Chicago's collar counties, as well as Lake and Porter counties in Indiana are also nearing the $5-per-gallon mark.

"It's been rough, man. It's been rough," said Mark Balentine, who has been a rideshare driver for about 12 years.

He drives six days a week, and the surge in gas prices has put a strain on his livelihood.

"I used to start 3:30, 4 in the morning; by 6, 7 I'm done. Now, I'm starting at 4 and I'm driving to almost 10 o'clock at night just to make ends meet," he said.

While the war with Iran continues to pressure oil markets, analysts with GasBuddy said factors in the Chicago area also are helping drive up prices.

"BP's northwest Indiana refinery had a power outage late Sunday night. ExxonMobil's refinery outside Joliet also reported to have some issues earlier this week with maintenance, as well as the Phillips 66 refinery down in Roxana, Illinois," said GasBuddy head of petroleum analysis Patrick DeHaan.

Analysts said drivers can try saving a few dollars through loyalty programs, payment methods with reduced prices, checking wholesale clubs, and trying to drive more efficiently.

"If you can extend your fuel efficiency by using your cruise control and slow down a bit, generally you can get the equivalent of two free gallons every tank you fill up," DeHaan said.

DeHaan said prices may ease as issues with local refineries are resolved, but effects of the conflict in Iran may eclipse those changes.

Meanwhile, Gov. JB Pritzker said, for now, he's not planning on suspending gas tax increases in Illinois, which are set to kick in this summer. Instead, he has called on President Trump to end the war with Iran.