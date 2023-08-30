Friday Morning Swim Club canceled for rest of the summer

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The popular Friday Morning Swim Club has been canceled for the rest of the summer.

Organizers made the announcement on Instagram saying, "We will not host any additional swims due to last Friday's events and the complex communication that is happening between the Chicago Park District and the city."

The announcement comes after the weekly swimming event was canceled last week due to high waves and dangerous lakefront conditions.

Despite the lakefront warnings, dozens of swimmers flocked to Montrose Beach. This led Chicago police to monitor the area.

Swim club organizers shared what happened last Friday isn't what they envisioned for the club.

"We care about this community and we're going to do whatever we can to work with the park district to make this happen next year," An organizer said on Instagram.

The organizers said upcoming events and activities are being planned.