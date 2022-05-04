Chicago Food Truck Fest returns May 20 to Daley Plaza

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Foodies, listen up!

The Chicago Food Truck Festival returns this month. It kicks off May 20 at Daley Plaza. The weekly festival features a rotating selection of food trucks from around the city.

You can enjoy different delicious menu items every Friday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The Chicago Food Truck Festival runs through October 7.

"The Chicago Food Truck Festival showcases the city's food truck industry and the resilient entrepreneurs behind it," said Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot. "With the noticeable increase in pedestrian activity and office occupancy in the Loop, this festival is just one more way that we are reviving downtown. I look forward to welcoming the fest and all the visitors it will bring."

"The Chicago Food Truck Fest celebrates our city's legendary culinary cuisine while boosting our local economy," said Chicago Business Affairs and Consumer Protection (BACP) Commissioner Kenneth J. Meyer. "We are thrilled to welcome back the Chicago Food Truck Fest, as well as downtown workers."

The festival line-up will be announced every week on BACP social media, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube and using the hashtag #ChiFoodTruckFest.

Listed below are the Friday dates for the 2022 Chicago Food Truck Fest:

*May 20, 27

*June 3, 10, 17, 24

*July 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

*August 5, 12, 19, 26

*September 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

*October 7

The #ChiFoodTruckFest is back! Join us at Daley Plaza on the 1st day of the season – Friday, May 20th from 11AM-3PM. Support small biz & enjoy local food favorites. https://t.co/7L3N8gTCDH pic.twitter.com/mOtjIabHM5 — chicagobacp (@ChicagoBACP) May 4, 2022