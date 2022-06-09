Watch CBS News
Chicago Food Depository child Lunch Bus schedule

As child food insecurity in Chicago and Cook County persists, the Greater Chicago Food Depository's Lunch Bus is preparing to distribute free, healthy boxed lunches and snacks to youth again this summer.  

This year, the Lunch Bus will make 12 daily stops (Monday through Friday) to reach youth across the city and suburbs.

THE SUBURBAN AND CITY SCHEDULE

suburban-lunch-bus.jpg
chicago-schedule-lunch-bus.jpg


As a federally funded child nutrition program, all youth under the age of 18 are eligible for the Lunch Bus meals.

Each child is given two options: a healthy boxed lunch consisting of a salad, sandwich, or wrap, with fruits and vegetables, or a nutritious snack such as cheese sticks, crackers, hummus, fruit cups and milk.   

First published on June 9, 2022 / 5:00 PM

