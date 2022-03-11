Chicago First Alert Weather: Winter blast before warmup Sunday

Watch CBS News

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICAGO (CBS)--  A quick blast of winter before a thaw out and Spring-like temperatures return. 

Snow winds down throughout the morning. A Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9AM for Kankakee, Newton, Jasper, Lake & Porter counties until 9 a.m.

Friday's highs will be in the low 30s with northwest winds picking up by the afternoon. Snow showers are possible by the evening. 

Temperatures stay in the 20s Saturday with chilly breezes. 

By Sunday, high temperatures in the 50s return. 

First published on March 11, 2022 / 4:57 AM

