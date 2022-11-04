Watch CBS News
Weather Forecast

Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy, warm day with scattered showers

By Laura Bannon

/ CBS Chicago

CHICGAO (CBS)-- A windy day is ahead with mild temperatures and scattered showers. 

A Wind Advisory has been issued through 4 p.m. Saturday with gusts up to 55 miles per hours. 

Friday's temperatures will be in the low 70s with spotty showers. The best chance for rain develops Friday night and continuing Saturday. 

Weekend temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s. 

Laura Bannon
Laura Bannon is the weekday morning meteorologist at CBS2. A native of Chicagoland, Laura grew up in Naperville. She is an Emmy-nominated meteorologist and holds her NWA Seal of Approval.

First published on November 4, 2022 / 5:34 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

