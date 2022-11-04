Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy, warm day with scattered showers
CHICGAO (CBS)-- A windy day is ahead with mild temperatures and scattered showers.
A Wind Advisory has been issued through 4 p.m. Saturday with gusts up to 55 miles per hours.
Friday's temperatures will be in the low 70s with spotty showers. The best chance for rain develops Friday night and continuing Saturday.
Don't forget
Weekend temperatures stay in the mid to upper 60s.
