Chicago First Alert Weather: Windy Friday; rain in afternoon may turn to snow squalls after dark
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Overnight, the low drops to 37 with spotty drizzle and fog.
A vigorous disturbance with cold air aloft will increase winds throughout the day Friday.
It is not unlikely that the National Weather Service might issue a wind advisory Friday.
West/northwest winds may gust 40-45 mph by the afternoon. Rain showers develop in the afternoon. This activity may transition to snow squalls after dark.
The high for Friday is 48.
On Saturday, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy with a high of 40.
On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny and cold with high of 37.
