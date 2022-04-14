Chicago First Alert Weather: Winds calm down

Chicago First Alert Weather: Breezy but not too windy

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After an afternoon with wind gusts topping 60 miles per hour in some spots, the winds will start to slowly relax Thursday night.

CBS

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Albert Ramon, wind gusts overnight are expected to be between 20 and 35 miles per hour. Partly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 30s. A spotty shower is possible overnight.

CBS

Breezy and cool on Friday. Highs will be in the low 50s. An isolated light shower is possible in the morning and afternoon.

CBS

More sunshine on Saturday, but it will remain breezy. Highs will be cooler in the upper 40s.

CBS

Lighter winds for Easter Sunday with highs in the upper 40s. An east wind will keep temperatures in the low 40s along the lake. Showers possible Sunday evening.

CBS

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and windy. A slight chance for a shower. Low: 39°

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy and cool. An isolated shower is possible. High: 54°

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and cooler. High: 49°

CBS