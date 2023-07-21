Chicago First Alert Weather: Some weekend showers

First Alert Weather: Temps increase over the weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A dry air mass parks overhead through Friday night, keeping skies clear and temperatures on the mild side.

According to CBS 2 Meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, an upper-level disturbance moves in Saturday, sparking afternoon showers and thunderstorms. These will taper off with sunset.

Another wave moves overnight Saturday into Sunday morning, bringing morning showers and thunderstorms.

We are building heat and humidity next week!

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. LOW 63.

SATURDAY: A SUNNY START. PM SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 85.

SUNDAY: MORNING SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGH 86.

The seven-day forecast continues a sunny summer trend.