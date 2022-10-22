Chicago First Alert Weather: Weekend looks warm and windy
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Warm winds may gust to 30 miles per hour at times this weekend.
Since winds will be from the south/southwest, temperatures will be on the rise, topping out a good 15 to 20 degrees above normal. Next front arrives Monday bringing rain back to the forecast.
TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 53.
SATURDAY: SUNNY SKIES. BREEZY & WARM. HIGH 77.
SUNDAY: WINDY & WARM WITH AFTERNOON HIGH CLOUDS. HIGH 78.
