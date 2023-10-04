Chicago First Alert Weather: Wednesday night showers

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Cooler conditions are coming Wednesday.

For most of the day, temperatures will stay in the 80s with a mix of clouds and sunshine. There is a low chance for a spotty shower, but most of the day will stay dry.

Rain chances increase on Wednesday night into the Thursday morning commute. Showers could be heavy at times.

Highs will be in the 70s on Thursday and then cooler for the weekend.