CHICAGO (CBS) -- The cold and flurries are just about over – then get ready for a warm-up!

On Saturday night, a few flurries or snow showers will persist, and then it will be partly cloudy.

The low is 18.

On Sunday, it will be mostly sunny with a high of 40.

The 50s are in store for all of next week, with showers returning on Wednesday.

