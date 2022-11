Chicago First Alert Weather: Sunny, warm start to November

CHICAGO (CBS) --High pressure will dominate our weather pattern the next few days.

Dry conditions with winds flowing from the south/southwest, pulling in unseasonably warm air. Normal high is 55 degrees.

TONIGHT: CLEAR SKIES. PATCHY FOG DEVELOPS. LOW 44.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY, BREEZY & MILD. HIGH 70.

THURSDAY: WARM WINDS. MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 71.

