Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmer weather as week goes on

CHICAGO (CBS) -- It will be clear and cool tonight with patchy fog inland areas. Tomorrow will feature mostly sunny skies with an afternoon lake breeze developing as winds become northeasterly. That will drop temps a few degrees along the shoreline.

Winds shift on Thursday and become southerly, then southwest as we head to the weekend. Heat and humidity build into the weekend.

TONIGHT: CLEAR. LOW 56. PATCHY FOG INLAND.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 78. COOLER LAKESIDE.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGH 82.